City of Clarksville sees Crime Rate drop in 2021, continuing a four-year trend

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville saw a significant drop in crime this year for the fourth year in a row, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).

According to the report, Clarksville’s crime rate dropped from 83.48 per 1,000 residents in (8.348%) in 2020 to 77.7 (7.77%) in 2021. That marks a major reduction since 2017, at which time the crime rate was 106.04 residents per 1,000 (10.6 %), even more, notable considering the uptick in population during that time.

Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Chief David Crockarell attributed the improved crime rate to his officers, who have worked to earn the department accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.



“The Clarksville Police Department prides itself on being a professional organization that treats everyone with dignity and respect regardless of status or stature,” said Crockarell. “As a CALEA accredited agency, we work together to hold ourselves accountable and hold ourselves to a higher standard. Every employee here at CPD is involved and strives to make each other better. They work hard for the citizens of Clarksville and Montgomery County so they can feel safe and the data from the TBI Crime Report shows just that.”



In order to continue this downward trend, CPD continues to promote initiatives like “Slow Down Clarksville,” and “Park Smart.” Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables, and take their keys with them.



“Together, we can make a difference,” Chief Crockarell said.