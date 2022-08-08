Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 8th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 8th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cowboy is an adult, male Golden Retriever/Great Pyrenese mix. He is vaccinated and neutered so he can go home the same day. Cowboy is a big guy and he would love a yard to run around in and plenty of toys! He will make some lucky family a wonderful companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Tysen is an adult male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is litter box trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before going home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Joyce is a female domestic shorthair cat with the sweetest face. She was rescued with a litter of kittens and now that they have gone to their new families it is her turn to find her forever home.

She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and ready for her new home. Joyce can be in a home with other cats, dogs and does well with children. She loves to play but is also content just being with his people.

Joyce can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Jeeter is a 10-week-old female kitten. She is spayed, fully vetted, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. Jeeter is very sweet and playful and will make a wonderful companion.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Nakota is an 8-year-old male Great Pyrenees. This sweet boy is fully vetted and neutered. Sadly Nakota came from a very unfortunate situation before the wonderful folks at the rescue took him. He is Heartworm positive and the rescue has him on treatment now.

He is sporting his new summer haircut since his coat was a bit neglected and now he feels so much better! He still is a bit nervous with all the changes but overall is a very sweet boy. He will do better in a quieter home, possibly with older, calm children and people who are home more often. He will benefit from a family who will give him time, love, and understanding to help decompress.

Come meet Nakota through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas/Atti is a very handsome 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house and crate trained. He does very well with children and is curious about anything they do. Atti does well with polite dogs with a proper introduction but does need a cat-free home. He is very playful and always ready for a walk or playtime. He deserves to be loved and spoiled.

Atlas can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Stryker is a stunning 8-9-month-old male German Shepherd. He is super friendly, playful, curious and gets along with other dogs and does well with children too. Swimming is one of his favorite pastimes! He is fully vetted, neutered and almost house trained. He is doing very well and is smart and quick to pick up on training. If you are looking for an adventure partner, look no further!!

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Pups Pups Pups! 20 darling puppies to be exact! Mixed breed babies, 9 weeks old, 2 sets of shots, and deworming. By the looks of their paws they will be medium to possibly larger size dogs.

If you are looking for that special pup please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Vincent is a beautiful flame point male Siamese. He is sweet and has a great personality. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats and calm dogs. He loves to play but also will curl up with his people for snuggles. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on them please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a female Husky/White Shepherd mix. She is smart, protective, loyal, athletic, and playful. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She does well with children but prefers to be the only dog in the home and no cats, please.

She does know her basic commands and gets very attached to her people. She loves to run and play so a family with a big fenced yard and who will take her jogging, hiking, and all outdoor adventures will be perfect for this girl!