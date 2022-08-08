TDOT to conduct Lane Closures on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting temporary lane closures on I-24 in Montgomery County while constructing a new median crossover.

The crossover at mile marker 12.6 will be utilized by emergency and first responder vehicles to access both east and westbound lanes of the interstate between Exit 11 (SR 76) and Exit 19 (SR 256).

Work began Monday, August 8th, 2022 with a single-lane closure in the westbound lanes from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Weather permitting, all work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.



Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.



