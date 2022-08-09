Austin Peay State University has record 36 Govs Earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes earned recognition for their classroom achievements during the 2021-22 academic year, as a record-breaking 36 Governors earned the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor, Monday.

The award recognizes those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized 283 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2021-22. The 36 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2021-22 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for another record-breaking year in the classroom,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I cannot thank Katie Ethridge [associate director of athletics, student-athlete success] and her entire staff for helping our student-athletes level up in the classroom, while they continue to shine on the playing field – truly showing the full meaning of the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”



Austin Peay State University’s 36 Academic Medal of Honor recipients led the department it its tenth-consecutive semester of a department-wide 3.0 GPA and its sixth-straight semester where all 15 varsity programs posted a 3.0 GPA as a team.



The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of three awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement winners.

Austin Peay State University’s 2021-22 OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients

TJ Foreman, Baseball

Matthew Joslin, Baseball

Jacob Weaver, Baseball

Carlos Paez, Men’s Basketball

Kaiden Glenn, Women’s Basketball

Karli Graham, Beach Volleyball

Kelsey Mead, Beach Volleyball

Sydney Hartoin, Women’s Cross Country

Jacob Caughell, Football

Darryl Sinclair, Football

Devin Smith, Football

Maddux Trujillo, Football

Kaley Campbell, Women’s Golf

Payton Elkins, Women’s Golf

Maggie Glass, Women’s Golf

Erica Scutt, Women’s Golf

Rachel Bradberry, Soccer

Emma Dalton, Soccer

Kaylee Kraft, Soccer

Delanie McKeon, Soccer

Lindsey McMahon, Soccer

Hannah Wilson, Soccer

Harley Mullins, Softball

Lexi Osowski, Softball

Brooke Pfefferle, Softball

Riley Suits, Softball

Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis

Giovanni Becchis, Men’s Tennis

Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis

Hogan Stoker, Men’s Tennis

Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis

Kamille Dunbar, Women’s Track and Field

Sydney Hartoin, Women’s Track and Field

Jackie Verseman, Women’s Track and Field

Karli Graham, Volleyball

Kelsey Mead, Volleyball