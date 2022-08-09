Austin Peay State University has record 36 Govs Earn OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes earned recognition for their classroom achievements during the 2021-22 academic year, as a record-breaking 36 Governors earned the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor, Monday.
The award recognizes those conference student-athletes who achieve the highest grade-point average in a conference-sponsored sport. The league recognized 283 recipients of the Academic Medal of Honor in 2021-22. The 36 Austin Peay State University student-athletes awarded the 2021-22 OVC Academic Medal of Honor each carried a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the academic year.
Austin Peay State University’s 36 Academic Medal of Honor recipients led the department it its tenth-consecutive semester of a department-wide 3.0 GPA and its sixth-straight semester where all 15 varsity programs posted a 3.0 GPA as a team.
The Academic Medal of Honor release is the first of three awards the league will announce this week. The OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Thursday release of the Team Academic Achievement winners.
Austin Peay State University’s 2021-22 OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients
TJ Foreman, Baseball
Matthew Joslin, Baseball
Jacob Weaver, Baseball
Carlos Paez, Men’s Basketball
Kaiden Glenn, Women’s Basketball
Karli Graham, Beach Volleyball
Kelsey Mead, Beach Volleyball
Sydney Hartoin, Women’s Cross Country
Jacob Caughell, Football
Darryl Sinclair, Football
Devin Smith, Football
Maddux Trujillo, Football
Kaley Campbell, Women’s Golf
Payton Elkins, Women’s Golf
Maggie Glass, Women’s Golf
Erica Scutt, Women’s Golf
Rachel Bradberry, Soccer
Emma Dalton, Soccer
Kaylee Kraft, Soccer
Delanie McKeon, Soccer
Lindsey McMahon, Soccer
Hannah Wilson, Soccer
Harley Mullins, Softball
Lexi Osowski, Softball
Brooke Pfefferle, Softball
Riley Suits, Softball
Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis
Giovanni Becchis, Men’s Tennis
Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis
Hogan Stoker, Men’s Tennis
Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis
Kamille Dunbar, Women’s Track and Field
Sydney Hartoin, Women’s Track and Field
Jackie Verseman, Women’s Track and Field
Karli Graham, Volleyball
Kelsey Mead, Volleyball