Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Administrative Announcements for August

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) made the following administrative announcements in August.

Assistant Director of Federal Projects

Lorri Russell has been selected as the District’s Assistant Director of Federal Projects. Since 2014, she has served as an assistant principal at Ringgold Elementary School. Previously, she taught for 22 years at Ringgold, Sango, and Rossview elementary schools.

Through her 30-year career in public education, Russell has served in a variety of leadership roles, including Title I and Title II coordinator and finance committee member, and earned the Green Apple Award for teaching excellence.



She is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy and completed McREL Balanced Leadership training. She earned her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.

Byrns Darden Elementary Assistant Principal

Tracy DeLano has been selected as the assistant principal at Byrns Darden Elementary School. Currently, she serves as an Academic Coach at Byrns Darden. She began her teaching career in 2001 in Michigan, serving in a variety of elementary and early-childhood education roles before joining CMCSS in 2008 as a Title I reading and math interventionist.

DeLano has served in numerous school- and district-level leadership roles and completed McREL Balanced Leadership training. DeLano was named a District Teacher of the Year in 2015. She earned her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, and her certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee.

Burt Elementary Assistant Principal

Dr. Rachel Funderburk has been selected as the assistant principal at Burt Elementary School. Currently, she serves as an Elementary Consulting Teacher of Special Populations with CMCSS. Dr. Funderburk began her career with CMCSS in 2014 and has served as both a Primary Modified and Resource Teacher at Kenwood Elementary.

Additionally, she serves as an adjunct professor of Special Education and mentor in the President’s Emerging Leaders Program at Austin Peay State Unversity. She has served in several school-level leadership roles and has presented at district- and state-level professional learning conferences.



She is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy. Dr. Funderburk earned her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, Ed.S. in Elementary Education, M.A.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, and B.S. in Special Education from Austin Peay State University.

Liberty Elementary Assistant Principal

Stephanie Miller has been selected as an assistant principal at Liberty Elementary School. She currently serves as a school counselor at Sango Elementary School. Miller began her career in education in 1992 and has served as a principal, elementary teacher, school counselor, RTI Lead Interventionist, Placement Officer/Student Personnel Assistant, and Early Childhood Curriculum Consultant in schools and districts in Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

Additionally, she was an adjunct instructor at Arkansas Northeastern College. She has served in numerous school-, district- and state-level leadership roles. Miller earned her Ed.S. in Administrator Leadership for Teaching and Learning from Walde University, M.S. in School Counseling from the University of Central Arkansas, and M.S. in Education Administration and B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska.

Ringgold Elementary Assistant Principal

Dr. Sheri Coulter has been selected as an assistant principal at Ringgold Elementary School. Since 2019, she has served as an Academic Coach at Ringgold. Dr. Coulter has been with CMCSS for over 20 years, serving as a teacher at Kenwood, Sango, and Montgomery Central elementary schools and Academic Coach at Hazelwood Elementary School.

She has served in several school- and district-level leadership roles, including CMCSS Reading Language Arts Lead Teacher, and completed McREL Balanced Leadership training. Dr. Coulter won both the Green Apple Award and Distinguished Classroom Teacher Award twice, won the Distinguished Educator Award as an Academic Coach, and was named K-4 Teacher of the Year.

She earned her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Organizational Change from Lipscomb University, M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University, and B.S. in Education from Austin Peay State University.