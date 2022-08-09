81.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomePoliticsMontgomery County Democratic Party to hold Special Meeting Thursday to Elect Leadership
Politics

Montgomery County Democratic Party to hold Special Meeting Thursday to Elect Leadership

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Democrats Meeting

Montgomery County Democratic PartyMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Democratic Party is about to fill out its full leadership team for the first time in 2 years. You can be a part of this team!

Our hybrid in-person/virtual meeting will be held on Thursday at 6:00pm.

Here are the positions we are trying to fill:

  • Members of our 4 standing committees
    • Communications: social media, email program, web, and graphic design directors
    • Fundraising: event planners, merchandise coordinators
    • Political Outreach: canvassing & phone bank directors, early vote director, constituency organizers for the Black, Latino, LGBT+, AAPI, Indigenous/Native American, and College/Youth communities.
    • Trustees: 3-4 members that oversee the party’s physical assets of the party, manage risk, and liabilities

Please RSVP for our meeting so you get reminders and the zoom link if you plan to attend virtually.

RSVP Here

Previous articleDunbar Cave State Park to host Unknown Realms Cave Tour on Saturday, August 13th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online