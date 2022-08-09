79.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Strong Thunderstorms possible for Northern Montgomery County

News Staff
National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Northern Montgomery County and Northwestern Robertson County through 3:45pm CT.

At 3:32pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Springfield to near Clarksville. The movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Winds are expected in excess of 30 mph. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include:

Clarksville, Guthrie, Adams, and Cedar Hill.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 10.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding.

Wednesday through Monday.

A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding on Wednesday.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

