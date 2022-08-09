Tennessee Titans head to Baltimore Ravens to start Preseason

Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Baltimore Ravens (0-0)

Thursday, August 11th, 2022 | 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Baltimore, MD | M&T Bank Stadium | | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (0-0) play their first of three 2022 preseason contests this week, traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens (0-0). Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium (70,745) is scheduled for 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

This week marks the first time in franchise history that the Titans will square off against the Ravens during the preseason. The only other organizations the Titans have never faced in a preseason game are the AFC South rival Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The last time the Titans traveled to Baltimore was for a divisional playoff matchup on January 11th, 2020. They prevailed by a final score of 28-12, sending them to the AFC championship game the following week at the Kansas City Chiefs.



However, the Ravens turned the tables a year later. In the most recent matchup between the two clubs, the Ravens visited Nissan Stadium for a wild card game on January 10th, 2021 and escaped Nissan Stadium with a 20-13 defeat of the Titans.



The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.



During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.



Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

As the Titans enter a busy three-week preseason stretch, head coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson have a chance to get their first evaluation of the current Titans squad against opposing colors.

Nine draft picks are among the 40-plus newcomers on the 90-man roster, including first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks and second-round cornerback Roger McCreary.

The roster also includes veteran additions such as tight-end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Robert Woods.

The new pieces supplement a returning nucleus that helped the Titans go 12-5 during the 2021 regular season and claim their second consecutive division title.

Seeking their fourth straight playoff berth in 2022, the Titans are joined by the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers as the only NFL clubs to clinch playoff berths in each of the last three campaigns.

The group of carryovers on offense includes Pro Bowl quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose 30 wins are the most by a starting quarterback in franchise history during the player’s first three seasons with the organization, and two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry (2019 and 2020), who ranks fourth in team history with 6,797 career rushing yards. In 2021, Henry ranked first in the NFL with 937 rushing yards through eight weeks but finished the season on injured reserve.

On defense, three Pro Bowl selections from 2021 return to lead the unit: safety Kevin Byard, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Harold Landry III.

About the Baltimore Ravens

In 2021, the Ravens finished with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and for only the fifth time since John Harbaugh was named head coach in 2008. Entering his 15th season with the club in 2022, Harbaugh has the third-longest head coaching tenure in the NFL with his current club behind Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads into his fifth NFL campaign. The 2019 NFL MVP was limited to 12 contests last season due to injuries, but he went 7-5 as a starter and was a Pro Bowl selection for the second time in his career.