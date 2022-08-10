Clarksville Association of REALTORS Young Professionals Network Handbags for Hope raises $257,470

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS (CAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) hosted their ninth annual Handbags for Hope event on August 6th, 2022, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The proceeds from the event raises money for CAR’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (S.O.S.) which, in years past, has benefited the Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship, Boys and Girls Club of Clarksville, Judy’s Hope, Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Urban Ministries Safe House, and other local organizations.

Nearly 200 items were auctioned off in both a live and silent auction bringing in contributions from $20.00 up to $22,000. Event attendees and bidders were local Realtors, Affiliated Business Partners of CAR, and members of this community.



A grand total of $257,470 was raised this year topping the 2021 record of $233,000. Over its history, the Clarksville Association of REALTORS Young Professionals Network Handbags for Hope has raised an astonishing $1,025,611 for our local community!



“The YPN Committee of CAR hosted an extravagant charity event Saturday night that broke records with funds raised. The donations received for the SOS Foundation will ultimately help multiple local organizations in Montgomery County,” said Becki Seay, 2022 Clarksville Association of REALTORS Young Professionals Network Chair. Seay went on to share that she is a proud member of this Realtor community and honored to support this cause.

“This is a fundraiser we look forward to every year. This event is a fun and impactful way to raise money for the SOS Foundation. YPN put several hours into organizing this luxurious event for our peers and I’m looking forward to chairing the committee next year!” said, Sheena Dixon 2022 CAR YPN Vice-Chair.

“Wow, absolutely mind blowing! Handbags for Hope has always been something I’m passionate about, so it’s incredibly gratifying to see our peers and colleagues enjoy the night while raising money that benefits so many great causes. We continue to exceed our goal year after year! Thank you Clarksville for your continued support,” said Emcee and YPN Committee Member, Jimmy Terry Jr.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 1,300 active Realtor members and 93 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors strives to enable advancement, promote value, and enhance the success of those they serve by focusing on education, advocacy, and connection.