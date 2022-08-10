Nashville Sounds get out front early, hold off Gwinnett Stripers for 2-1 win at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds took an early lead and kept the Gwinnett Stripers from putting up much of a fight in a 2-1 victory at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night.

Gwinnett struck first with a lone run in the first inning, but the Sounds did not waste any time in their trip to the plate. Sal Frelick tripled to start the game in his first at-bat in Nashville. Next, Brice Turang crushed a two-run home run to right field, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead.

Tyler Herb took over from that point. The right-hander held Gwinnett to four hits in the 5.0 inning-start. He tied a season-high by fanning eight Stripers and did not allow a walk.

Nashville’s bullpen followed Herb’s dominance with a masterpiece of their own. Jake Cousins notched two strikeouts in his fifth rehab appearance with the Sounds to close out the sixth. Peter Strzelecki took over for the seventh and put down a couple more Stripers via strikeout. Trevor Kelley added a scoreless eighth, and Luis Perdomo nailed down the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.



It’ll be a doubleheader for the Sounds and Stripers tomorrow at First Horizon Park. Game one will feature rehabbing Brewers starter Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00) going for Nashville, facing Gwinnett’s Darius Vines (0-0, 0.00). The Stripers will send out Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 2.08) in game two. Nashville’s hurler in the nightcap is to be determined.

The first game will start at 5:35pm CT, with game two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 24 games. Both are the longest by a Sounds hitter this season and the longest active streaks in the International League.

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, K) brought his on-base streak to 22-consecutive games with a single. He is batting .397 (31-for-78) with 14 runs, eight doubles, a triple, three homers, 16 RBI and 13 walks during the streak. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the International League.

Sal Frelick (1-for-2, R, 3B, BB) is batting .400 (10-for-25) with 10 runs, two doubles, a triple and four walks in his seven games with the Sounds.

Tyler Herb (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) tied a season-high with eight strikeouts in the win.

Nashville pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and did not allow a hit over the final 6.1 innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.