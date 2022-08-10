84.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Nashville Sounds offers Limited Number of Private Batting Practice Sessions

Unique on-field opportunities available in late August

By News Staff
First Horizon Park. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Bearded Iris Brewing. A limited number of slots are available on August 17th, 19th, 20th, 24th, and 25th, ranging from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Value pricing batting practice sessions on weekdays before 4:30pm begin at $50.00 per person. Premium pricing sessions begin at $65.00 per person after 5:00pm and all slots on Saturday, August 20th. Groups are required to have a minimum of 10 participants.

The experience includes the following:

  • 60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).
  • 20% off a future Happy Hour at Bearded Iris Brewing.
  • 10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.
  • Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.
  • Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.
  • A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.
  • Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).
  • A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).
  • Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.


The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

