Nashville Sounds offers Limited Number of Private Batting Practice Sessions

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Bearded Iris Brewing. A limited number of slots are available on August 17th, 19th, 20th, 24th, and 25th, ranging from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Value pricing batting practice sessions on weekdays before 4:30pm begin at $50.00 per person. Premium pricing sessions begin at $65.00 per person after 5:00pm and all slots on Saturday, August 20th. Groups are required to have a minimum of 10 participants.

The experience includes the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

20% off a future Happy Hour at Bearded Iris Brewing.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150.00 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.