Clarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglaries between Lafayette Road, Dover Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance. District One Detectives have been working a series of vehicle burglaries occurring around Donna Drive, Roselawn Drive, Lafayette Point Circle, and Hollow Crest Drive areas.

The targeted vehicles are unlocked, and the owners have left valuable items inside overnight.

CPD would request that if you live in the area and have doorbell or security cameras, you review the footage for suspicious activity.



Anyone with information or footage, please get in touch with Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.



Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department is asking that the public remember to “Park Smart” by using three easy steps: