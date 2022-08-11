81.5 F
Clarksville Police Department requests public help with Robbery, Sexual Assault case on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, between 1:45am and 2:45am.

The victim was walking north on Peachers Mill Road when approached from behind by the suspect. The victim advised that the suspect was a young black male with a slender build in his late teens to early twenties wearing all black clothing consisting of a long sleeve shirt, pants, and mask covering his face.

The suspect brandished a small handgun during the incident. After the assault, the suspect left the area on foot heading north on Peachers Mill Road.
 
CPD Detectives are asking for anyone with doorbell or security cameras to review the footage to see if anyone fitting the description was walking in the area during the previously mentioned time frame.
 
The area of Peachers Mill Road will be between Chum’s Discount Tobacco Store (811 Peachers Mill Road) and Kenwood Baptist Church (992 Peachers Mill Road).
 
Anyone with information or footage, please reach out to Detective Pendarvis at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

