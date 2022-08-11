Four APSU Teams receive OVC Team Academic Achievement Honors

Brentwood, TN – Four Austin Peay State University (APSU) teams were recognized in the classroom by the Ohio Valley Conference, Wednesday, for receiving the league’s Team Academic Achievement Award.

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball, football, women’s golf, and women’s tennis each received their respective OVC Team Academic Achievement Award. With the four teams earning the honor, the APSU Governors trailed only Belmont, which picked up nine awards, for the 2021-22 academic year.

For the men’s basketball and football programs, it is their third-straight Team Academic honors. In receiving this year’s award, football surpasses Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State for the most football Team Academic honors in league history with four.



For the third time in the last four years and eighth in program history, the APSU women’s golf team took home the OVC Team Academic award. The women’s golf program’s eight Team Academic honors are the most since the league introduced the award 17 years ago.



Finally, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis program earned their third-straight award and sixth all-time.



Including this year’s total, Austin Peay State University programs won 43 OVC Academic Achievement Awards since the award program started in 2004-05. The awards are presented annually in each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes that achieved a 3.25 grade-point average or higher.



The honor caps an impressive week academically for APSU student-athletes, who earned a program-record 36 Academic Medal of Honor nods and 164 named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year.