Nashville Sounds split doubleheader with Grwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds hit three home runs in the first inning and Josh Lindblom struck out a season-high nine batters in a 5-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in game two of a doubleheader on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The game two win earned Nashville a split after falling in game one.

After Esteury Ruiz singled and swiped second base to start a rally in the bottom of the first, Brice Turang belted a two-run blast into The Band Box to give Nashville an early 2-0 lead. It was Turang’s ninth home run of the season and fifth since July 23rd.

Two batters later, Pablo Reyes crushed an opposite-field home run to make it 3-0 and Pedro Severino drilled another solo blast to give the Sounds back-to-back home runs and a 4-0 lead.



Lindblom was staked to a 5-0 lead and never looked back in his fourth win of the year. He allowed a single tally in the third inning but was never in trouble. He recorded strikeouts in every inning, including three in the first, two in the second, and two in the third.



Lucas Erceg struck out a pair of batters in a scoreless sixth inning and Zack Brown followed suit with a perfect seventh to close the door.



The Sounds came up short in game one despite allowing only one hit. Gwinnett scored in both extra frames of the originally scheduled seven-inning contest and hung on for a 3-2 win.



Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser started for Nashville on Major League rehab assignment and tossed three innings in a no-decision. Houser allowed one unearned run, walked three, and struck out four. He threw 24 of his 48 pitches for strikes.



Sal Frelick had three hits and evened the game at 1-1 with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth inning. It stayed tied until the eighth when Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead. It was short-lived, however, as Garrett Mitchell tied the game at 2-2 with an opposite-field, two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Trailing 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Frelick hit a ball up the middle but was snared on a dive by second baseman Pat Valaika. The second baseman popped up and threw out Joey Wiemer at the plate to end the game.



Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (6-6, 4.48) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryce Elder (6-4, 4.65) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (3-for-5, RBI, K) had his fifth multi-hit game as a Sound in game one.

Nashville pitchers limited Gwinnett to one hit in game one. It’s the fewest hits an opponent has had against Nashville this year.

Peter Strzelecki (1.0 IP, 3 K) has 50 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings with Nashville.

Brice Turang’s 17-game hitting streak/24-game on-base streak and Pablo Reyes’ 22-game on-base streak came to an end in game one of the doubleheader.

Pablo Reyes (11) and Pedro Severino (1) hit back-to-back home runs in game two… it was the sixth time the Sounds have hit back-to-back home runs in 2022.

Josh Lindblom (W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned his fourth win and his nine strikeouts are a season-high.

