Fort Campbell, KY – Staff Sgt. Dominique Walker is an Infantryman assigned to Bravo Company “Renegades”, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment “Strike Force”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

He serves as the weapons squad leader in the second platoon and leads nine Soldiers.

Walker leads his squad in various training including gunner drills as well as weapons drills in preparation for upcoming training and joint exercises with NATO partners and allies. He takes pride in the readiness and proficiency of his Soldiers.



“They are willing to drop whatever they’re doing to train without any hesitation and I’m very proud of the work they put in every day,” remarked Walker.