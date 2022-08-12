Nashville Sounds announce Nashville Brew Fest to be held at First Horizon Park on Friday, September 9th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced that First Horizon Park will host the Nashville Brew Fest on Friday, September 9th from 7:00am–11:00pm.

The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, as well as food trucks, music, lawn games on the First Horizon Park field, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.nashvillebrewfestival.com. Early admission tickets are available for $65.00 and include unlimited samples from over 50 breweries, outfield and food truck access, and the opportunity to sample specialty beers during the first hour.

General admission tickets are available for $50.00 and include unlimited samples from over 50 breweries and outfield and food truck access beginning at 8:00pm. Participants can use the promo code “Sounds2022” for $10.00 off admission (valid for the first 100 tickets sold).



All event participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend and must present a valid I.D. with a ticket for entry. Designated driver tickets will be sold at the gates for $20.00.



First Horizon Park has a clear bag policy that is strictly enforced. Attendees are allowed one clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12”x12”x6” clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag. Small clutches/purses are allowed but cannot be larger than 5”x9”x2” in size.