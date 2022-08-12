Nashville Sounds take down Gwinnett Stripers 11-2 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds got contributions up and down the lineup and Dylan File turned in another quality start in a dominating 11-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 8,994 fans at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Gwinnett scored the first two runs of the game before Nashville came storming back with 11 runs in innings two through six. Sal Frelick gave Nashville its first run of the night in the bottom of the second when he sliced a single into left field to score Pedro Severino.

In the bottom of the third, Pablo Reyes doubled home Brice Turang to even the game at 2-2. Just moments later, Garrett Mitchell and Reyes pulled off a double steal of second and home to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.



Reyes was at it again the next inning when he came to the plate with the bases loaded and singled to left field, scoring Frelick and Esteury Ruiz to make it 6-2. Severino collected an RBI single and the Sounds had their second straight three-run inning.



Meanwhile, File was in cruise control after allowing a solo homer to Greyson Jenista in the second inning. The right-hander retired the next 13 batters in order and matched a season-high with eight strikeouts.



In the home half of the fifth, Ruiz added an RBI double and Brice Turang chipped in with a sacrifice fly. Joey Wiemer capped the offensive fireworks with his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the sixth. The two-run blast into The Band Box gave Nashville 11 unanswered runs and an 11-2 lead.



Zack Brown followed File and struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh. Andy Otero worked the final two innings and delivered two perfect frames.



Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (6-4, 3.38) starts for Nashville. Gwinnett has not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Dylan File (W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) matched a season-high with eight strikeouts, logged his fifth quality start, and threw a season-high 104 pitches.

Sal Frelick (3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) is leading the International League with 16 hits in the month of August… Frelick has six multi-hit games in 10 games with Nashville.

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, K) had his 24th multi-hit game of the season.

The Sounds matched a season-high with four stolen bases… Reyes (13), Mitchell (5), Wiemer (3), Frelick (2).

Nashville pitchers have limited Gwinnett hitters to only five hits over the last three games.

