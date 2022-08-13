Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 13th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, from 7:00am. until 5:00pm, Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

I-24

Installing culverts and safety end walls, and building Acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross over in the medium.

Daily, 9:00am. – 2:00pm, WB lane closure on 8/15-8/16 and EB lane closure on 8/17.

U.S. 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am. – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

Cheatham County

The resurfacing of US 70 (SR 1) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

Nightly, 7:00am. – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. there will also be temporary lane closures on Bell Road to set strain poles.

Surveying control and targets

Daily, 9:00am. – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

On 8/14 – 8/17 from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures, in both directions, on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for bridge repairs. (mm 51)

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single left lane closures EB and WB for the installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

I-40

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, The on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in the median.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am. – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am. – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. there will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

Humphreys County

I-40

Milling and Paving WB various locations

On 8/15 – 8/17, from 7:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 150.10 – 150.40).

Humphreys County / Hickman County / Dickson County

I-40

Vegetation Debris removal due to Tornado Damage

Daily, 7:00am. – 6:00pm, the Contractor will be working outside of the shoulder at multiple locations to cleanup and chip in place vegetation debris as a result of tornado damage EB and WB. This will require shoulder closures only. (mm 145 – 167)

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and demolition work for bridges 7, 8, & 9. One lane to remain open at all times. at all times. (MM 108 – 120) Tentatively set for complete closure of I-65 NB and SB @ exit 117 and SR 52 Bridge over I-65. Traffic to use NB and SB ramps for the demo of Bridge beams over the interstate. SR 52 will be closed over I-65.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving

On Sunday, 8/14, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, tentatively set for complete closure of I-65 NB and SB at exit 117 and SR 52 Bridge over I-65. Traffic to use NB and SB ramps for the demo of Bridge beams over the interstate. SR 52 will be closed over I-65.