Clarksville Police arrest Decovan Boyd, Monica Amrheim in 2019 Michael Clark Homicide

Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Mary Amrhein.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) says that on May 5th, 2019, fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Clark was found deceased by the roadway on Glendale Drive. Mr. Clark’s death was ruled a homicide.

CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit and the original officer assigned to the case, Detective Jason Kurtich, were able to present their case to the August Montgomery County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury returned indictments for two individuals who are in custody.

Decovan Montrel Boyd

Decovan Montrel Boyd (Black, Male) from Clarksville, TN, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery. Boyd is at the Montgomery County Jail. Boyd’s bond is set at $50.000.


Monica Mary Amrhein

Monica Mary Amrhein (White, Female) from Clarksville, TN, has been charged with First Degree Murder. Amrhein is at the Montgomery County Jail. Amrhein’s bond is set at $52,500.

The prosecution is still pending, so nothing further will be released.

