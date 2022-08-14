101st Airborne Division Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Hayden Jones

Babadag Training Area, Romania – Spc. Hayden Jones, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about what it’s like to deploy to Romania and work with NATO Allies on August 7th, 2022.

101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with Allies and partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter aggression in the region.

The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure.