88.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 14, 2022
HomeNews101st Airborne Division Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Hayden Jones
News

101st Airborne Division Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Hayden Jones

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionBabadag Training Area, Romania – Spc. Hayden Jones, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 502 Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about what it’s like to deploy to Romania and work with NATO Allies on August 7th, 2022.

101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with Allies and partners across the European continent to reassure our Nation’s Allies and deter aggression in the region.

The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies in order to preserve the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Fatality Crash on Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online