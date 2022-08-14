Marsha Blackburn Report: This Is Blatant Government Overreach

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden will stop at nothing to weaponize the federal government against private citizens.

While Tennesseans are working overtime to keep up with spending-induced inflation, Biden’s allies in the Senate voted to raise taxes and hire 87,000 new IRS agents to squeeze family bank accounts dry.

The crusade for control doesn’t stop there. In an unprecedented move, President Joe Biden’s highly politicized FBI sent armed agents to raid President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

This blatant abuse of power sends a clear message to Americans: If they can do this to a former president, they can–and will–do this to you.

Weekly Rundown

Button batteries are found in common household items but pose a deadly hazard to young children. My bipartisan legislation, Reese’s Law, will protect thousands of children by strengthening small battery safety standards. The bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk.

I introduced ten amendments to the radicals’ latest tax-and-spending spree. One of those amendments cut off Communist China from benefiting from funds that should go to U.S. farm owners. The CCP is strategically buying farmland near military bases, critical infrastructure, and electric power generation facilities, and we have to fight back. Allowing this to continue jeopardizes our food security and national security.

Tennesseans are not happy about Washington’s trillion-dollar spending spree. This week, I met with leaders in Houston, Stewart, Meigs, McMinn, Monroe, and Polk Counties to talk about the importance of fighting back.

Marsh’s Roundup

ICYMI

I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that he deny visas for the “Butcher of Tehran” Iranian President Raisi and his cronies for the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September.

Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share!