Austin Peay State University Soccer battles Western Kentucky to 2-2 tie

Clarksville, TN – After facing a two-goal deficit early in the second half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team battled back with a pair of goals to force a 2-2 draw against Western Kentucky, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Hilltoppers scored the day’s first goal in the 31st minute on corner kick from Katie Erwin – a 2021 All-Conference USA selection – to Kendall King. The Hilltoppers then found the back of the net again in the 52nd minute to extend their lead.

Austin Peay State University senior Anna McPhie sparked the Govs’ comeback bid six minutes later on an assist from graduate student Marli Niederhauser. Sophomore Haley Patterson fired the equalizer in the 82nd minute following a Tori Case corner kick that deflected of WKU’s goalkeeper for the final score of the match.



Both teams finished with nine shots in the contest, with the APSU Govs outshooting the Hilltoppers 6-4 in the second half. Seven Govs recorded shots in the match with McPhie and Patterson leading the way with two apiece. Senior Chloé Dion recorded a trio of saves in her 45 minutes of action.



The APSU Govs finish unbeaten in the preseason for the second-straight year and are 6-3-5 in exhibition matches since 2015.



All 10 of Austin Peay State University’s preseason points came from different players, with four Govs – Clara Heistermann, Olivia Prock, McPhie, Patterson – tallying goals, in addition to Jisela Dall and Niederhauser’s assists.

Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay State University head soccer coach, Kim McGowan

On the team’s biggest improvement throughout the offseason… “This preseason was extremely productive for us. WKU showed us the improvements we have made, while also exposing a couple of areas that we can focus on as we head to the regular season. The game can be changed by free kicks and corners, and that’s a battle we want to win.”

On the team’s late effort… “The fact that we came back from down 2-0 to tie it up against a strong WKU team shows that this team has a lot of fight. Every challenge that the team faces, they rise to the occasion. I feel that our progression from one exhibition match to the next showcased that. I give tons of credit to the team and their energy. I am excited to see the challenges they will continue to conquer.”

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer



With the preseason now behind it, the Austin Peay State University soccer team opens the regular season with a Thursday 3:00pm CT match against Miami (OH) in Oxford, Ohio.

Coach McGowan was on the Redhawks coaching staff for four years, before arriving in Clarksville in December 2021.