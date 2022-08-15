City of Clarksville reports North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville announces that drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center.

The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August of 2021, serving customers for Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) as well as Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department.

Newly offered services include all those offered at City Hall, including driver’s license renewal, driver’s license change of address, and duplicate driver’s licenses.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding the services we provide to the people of Clarksville. Access to DMV services is very important, and we’re going to be able to save residents a lot of time thanks to the North Service Center,” said Laurie Matta, City of Clarksville CFO.

Other services offered at the Service Center include:

Property tax inquiries and payments.

Business license inquiries, applications and pick up.

Short-term rental applications and fee payments.

Parking ticket payments.

Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.

Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.

After hours establishment permits applications and payments.

Tax relief voucher applications.

The North Clarksville Service Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm. There is also a 24/7, drive-up kiosk for bill payments.

Former Service Center goes to market

With the opening of the new North Service Center, the former location at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard is set for auction.

The 2,700 square-foot building is situated on a one-acre, paved lot with access on Fort Campbell Boulevard as well as a private road to the south. It is equipped with drive-through lanes, a large lobby, and plenty of office space.

The live, on-site auction will be held on August 31st at 3:00pm by Phillip Traylor Auctions. The building will be open for viewing starting at 1:00pm, so prospective bidders may get a first-hand look at the space. The official listing can be found here.

Anyone with questions concerning the sale can contact Camille Thomas at 931.553.2477.