Downtown @ Sundown has APSU For the Peayple Gathering, The Eagles Project this Saturday

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, August 19th, beginning at 6:15pm, join us at a For the Peayple Gathering and hear remarks from APSU President Licari, APSU athletics, and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

The APSU cheer and dance team and the Governors Own Marching Band will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!

Following APSU’s For the Peayple Gathering, Downtown @ Sundown will feature The Eagles Project! Starting at 7:00pm, The Eagles Project will take you back to the ’70s with top songs like Hotel California, Take It Easy, and Desperado. From incredible musicianship to flawless vocals, The Eagles Project has no competition!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on Legion Street and Third Street.



Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.



The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.