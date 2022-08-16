Clarksville Police Department makes Public Aware of Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – Between August 12th through August 16th, 2022 there have been 25 vehicle burglaries that have occurred in Clarksville.

Most of the burglaries occurred in the Exit 4 area at local hotels and the Clarksville Police Department wants to remind the public to “Park Smart”.

Park Smart

Lock your vehicle.

Secure your valuables (including firearms).

Take your keys/key fob with you.

Out of the 25 vehicle burglaries that occurred, six firearms were taken along with several other items including cameras, laptops, money, and tools.



If you observe any suspicious behavior, please call 911 immediately and report it to the police. Vehicles of interest that were involved in these burglaries have been located and processed and this is still an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.