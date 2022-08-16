72 F
Politics

Last Call for Community Input for 2023 Legislative Agenda Items

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is in the process of developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville.

This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed.

Montgomery County is asking residents to submit legislative items for consideration to gather as much input as possible. This is the final request for legislative items to the Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, by Thursday, August 25th. The Committee will review the suggested topics and formulate the agenda that will be presented to our local state delegation in October 2022.

