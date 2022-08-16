Nashville Sounds crushed at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 12-1

Jacksonville, FL – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs in the opening inning and never looked back as the Nashville Sounds suffered a 12-1 loss on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser made his third rehab appearance with Nashville and was in immediate trouble in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Bryan De La Cruz doubled to start the inning and Brian Miller quickly made it a 2-0 game with a two-run homer off Houser. Jacksonville added a third run on Troy Johnston’s RBI double.

[320lefft]Houser threw 67 pitches and allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out five and was handed the loss.



Jacksonville built an 8-0 lead before the Sounds put a run on the scoreboard. With one out in the top of the fifth, Garrett Mitchell collected a double and came around to score on Weston Wilson’s two-out RBI single. Both Mitchell and Wilson had two-hit games.



The Jumbo Shrimp scored runs off every Nashville pitcher that appeared in the game. Outfielder Matt Lipka made his first professional pitching appearance in the eighth inning.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Jacksonville. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (4-7, 4.95) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Kent (6-8, 5.38). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Adrian Houser (3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) was tagged with his first loss in a Nashville uniform.

Omar Narváez (2-for-4) played in his first game on MLB rehab assignment.

Weston Wilson (2-for-4, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 11 games and his hitting streak to seven games… it was his 18th multi-hit game of the year.

Weston Wilson’s 54-game errorless streak came to an end when he committed a fielding error in the fourth inning. Wilson entered the game with 4 errors in 217 total chances, a .982 fielding percentage.

Garrett Mitchell (2-for-3, R, 2B, BB, K) had his fifth multi-hit game and is hitting .326 (14-for-43) with Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.