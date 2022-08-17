APSU PR and Marketing wins 11 awards at 2022 TCPRA state conference

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Public Relations and Marketing recently won 11 awards during the Tennessee College Public Relations Association (TCPRA) 2022 State Conference on July 27th-29th in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

TCPRA – an alliance of communicators across the state representing public and private colleges and universities, technical schools, technology centers, and community colleges – awarded gold, silver, and bronze distinctions in various writing, design, publication, and photography categories. More than 250 entries were received for the contest period between April 2021 and April 2022.

The University’s public relations and marketing office captured the following awards:

Gold Award – Speech/First Person Writing.

Gold Award – Radio Advertisement/PSA.

Gold Award – Specialty Item.

Silver Award – Digital Ad, Single.

Silver Award – Spot Photography.

Silver Award – Media Relations Campaign.

Silver Award – Postcard/Invitation.

Bronze Award – News Writing.

Bronze Award – College Promotional Video.

Bronze Award – Post Card/Invitation.

Bronze Award – Digital Ad, Series.

The APSU Office of Public Relations and Marketing staff includes Bill Persinger, executive director; Jana Gilbert, director of projects and printing; Ellen Harmon, director of marketing; Charles Booth, director of communication; Lori Moore, business manager; Rollow Welch, assistant director for design; Hannah Eden, IT campus webmaster; Grayson Nicholson, social media specialist; Beth Rates, graphic designer; David Johnson, graphic designer; Sean McCully, photography and video coordinator; Brian Dunn, university editor/writer; and Jacob Culwell, web content assistant.

The Govs Print (Printing Services) staff include Matthew Hemby, print shop supervisor, and Landon Stinson, graphics print specialist.