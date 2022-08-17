APSU Soccer begins regular season at Miami (OH)

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team kicks off its 2022 regular season against Miami (OH) in a Thursday, August 18th 3:00pm CT match at Bobby Kramig Field in Oxford, Ohio.

Austin Peay head soccer coach Kim McGowan spent four seasons on the RedHawks’ coaching staff before arriving in Clarksville in December 2021. During her time in Oxford, McGowan helped coach four players to All-Mid-American Conference Team honors.

McGowan leads a Governors’ roster of 18 returners and 11 newcomers comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons and 93-career matches of experience.



The ASUN Conference Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser highlights the Govs’ quartet of transfers after starting in 27 of 69 matches throughout her four-year career in Logan, Utah.

Alec Baumgardt returns to the Govs’ lineup for the 2022 season. The Federal Way, Washington native led APSU in goals (3), assists (3), points (9), and game-winning goals (2), earning First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a freshman.

The Govs enter Thursday’s regular-season opener after going 1-0-1 in its two preseason matches with a 2-0 victory against Little Rock, August 7th, and a 2-2 draw against Western Kentucky, August 14th.

All four APSU preseason goals came from different players, with Clara Heistermann, Olivia Prock, Anna McPhie, and Haley Patterson all finishing the back of the net against the Trojans and Hilltoppers. Niederhauser and forward Jisela Dall also tallied an assist in the exhibition contests.

Austin Peay State University and Miami (OH) have faced one another twice in program history, with the RedHawks winning both meetings, including a 2-0 victory against last season.

About the Miami (OH) RedHawks

2022 Record: 0-0-0 (0-0-0 MAC)

2021 Record: 8-8-3 (5-6 MAC)

2021 Season Result: The RedHawks finished seventh in the 2021 MAC standings, just missing out on the six-team postseason tournament.

Notable Returners: Senior goalkeeper Izzie Vaccari returns to the net for the RedHawks after recording 50 saves and a 1.06 goals against average in 17 starts last season.

Julia Hoffmann and Makenna Morrison return to Miami’s lineup in 2022. Both recorded four goals and a pair of game-winning shots for the Redhawks in 2021.

All-Time Series (since 2012): 2-0-0, Miami

Last Meeting: Despite a career-high eight saves from goalkeeper Chloé Dion, the Governors dropped a 2-0 decision at home against Miami, August 29th, 2021.

Quick Kicks

The Governors and first-year head coach Kim McGowan take the pitch for a regular-season showdown against Miami (OH), Thursday at 2:00pm CT.

McGowan spent four seasons (2018-21) on the Redhawks’ coaching staff, serving as an assistant coach for three before being promoted to associate head coach in May 2021.



The Governors went 1-0-1 in their pair of exhibition matches, defeating Little Rock, 2-0, and drawing against Western Kentucky, 2-2.



Austin Peay State University is 6-13-1 in season-opening matches in program history and 2-3-1 since 2016.



The APSU Govs return four goalscorers from last season. The quartet accounted for 58-percent of last season’s scores.



Sophomore Alec Baumgardt highlights the Govs’ 18 returners for the 2022 season. The Federal Way, Washington native led the Govs in goals (3), assists (3), points (9), and game-winning goals (2) last year, earning first team all-conference honors.



Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion returns to the net for the Governors in 2022. The Mirabel, Quebec native played in nine games last season, starting eight, and recorded a career-best 44 saves.



Dion’s 64-career saves rank 10th all-time in APSU soccer history. Dion needs 19 saves to pass former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time.



The Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience 93 matches played.



The ASUN Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser signed with the Govs in April after spending the first four years of her collegiate career in Logan, Utah where she played in 69 matches, starting 27.



Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloe Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos) and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team makes a quick trip to Evansville, Indiana for a Sunday 1:00pm CT match against Evansville.

Following their contest against the Purple Aces, APSU returns home for an August 26th 6:00pm CT match against Idaho State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The home opener against the Bengals, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcasted on ESPN+.