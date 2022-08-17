Austin Peay State University brings on Connor Volpe as Compliance Specialist

Clarksville, TN – Connor Volpe has been named the Austin Peay State University (APSU) compliance specialist, assistant director of athletics for compliance Tara Patterson announced.

“I am excited to join the Austin Peay State University family,” Volpe said. “It is an exciting time for the department moving into the ASUN and the launch of the ‘Stacheville Exchange’ with our partner INFLCR. I want to thank Tara and Jordan for giving me the opportunity to work at Austin Peay and help enhance the experience for our student-athletes. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Last season, Volpe served as a graduate assistant in the compliance office at Southern Miss. He provided education to student-athletes, coaches, staff, and boosters. Volpe was also the Transfer Tracer contact and monitored Countable Athletically Related Activities (CARA) logs and APR calculations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Connor to Austin Peay State University,” Patterson said. “I am thankful that our administration recognized the challenges we have had in this area and made the commitment of resources for a full-time position. Connor comes to us with experience from several institutions, particularly in the area of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), which will help benefit our student-athletes in conjunction with our INFLCR marketplace. He is passionate about compliance and is eager to learn and grow in the field. Austin Peay State University is ‘leveling up,’ and Connor is going to help play a part in that.”



The Georgetown, Ky., native served as an intern at Boise State in Fall 2020 before being elevated to assistant in Spring 2021. He worked with INFLCR on NIL recruiting materials in addition to monitoring CARA logs, providing student-athlete agent education, and serving on the NIL Task Force. Volpe was in charge of all compliance newsletters for staff, coaches, and student-athletes.



Because of Volpe’s efforts in partnering with Advance NIL, INFLCR, and NOCAP Sports, Boise State was recognized for having the Best Institutional NIL Program at the inaugural NIL Awards in June.



Volpe began his career as an intern at Morehead State in Spring 2020.



Volpe is a member of the National Association for Athletics Compliance.



Volpe earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Morehead State in 2020 and is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education student affairs administration from Southern Miss. He attended Scott County High School.