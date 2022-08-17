Austin Peay State University honors Outstanding Employees with 2022 Staff Awards

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this summer, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Human Resources and the University’s Staff Senate honored several outstanding staff members during an awards ceremony in the Morgan University Center.

The ceremony’s top honor, the Presidential Leading through Excellence Award, was presented to Alexandra Wills, director of community engagement and sustainability (CES).

That award recognizes a full-time administrative/professional staff member who reports directly to members of Austin Peay State University’s Senior Leadership Team and who demonstrates excellence toward achieving the University’s strategic initiatives in areas such as leadership, collaboration, commitment, diversity and/or innovation.



Wills recently received more than $20,000 in Bureau of Land Management grant funding to build a new Outdoor Education Center on campus, she oversaw the new “Fill It Yourself” campaign to reduce the use of disposable bottles on campus, and she relocated the SOS Food Pantry to an ADA accessible space.



During the ceremony, six staff members were also presented with the Governors Excellence Award, which recognizes staff members who demonstrate excellence in areas such as collaboration, commitment, diversity and/or innovation.

This year’s recipients were:

Kyle Christmas – Academic Affairs.

Stephanie Taylor – Finance & Administration.

Riley Plenge – Athletics.

Jerica Swiger – Alumni, Engagement & Philanthropy.

Jana Gilbert – Legal Affairs & Organizational Strategy.

Jolann Baldwin – Student Affairs

For more information on Austin Peay State University’s annual staff awards, including winners and this year’s award nominees, visit www.apsu.edu/human-resources/staff-awards/.