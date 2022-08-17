City of Clarksville continues Sidewalk Projects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Streets Department (CPD) has completed new sidewalks along South Jordan Drive and is set to complete more along North Senseney Circle in the coming weeks.

Both projects are part of the Transportation 2020+ plan, and mark major milestones in making North Clarksville a more walkable community.

Over 150 homes receive sidewalk connections

The Clarksville Street Department recently finished adding 1958 feet of sidewalk to the northeast shoulder of South Jordan Drive, running all the way from Arrowood Drive to Minglewood Elementary School. The project also includes sidewalks along Panorama Drive.

This new stretch of sidewalk connects to 38 residences, and will allow for connection with future developments.



Sidewalks along North Senseney Circle also recently entered the construction phase. The Clarksville Street Department will be adding 5000 feet of sidewalk running from Rafiki Drive and connecting to the sidewalk along Peachers Mill Road



125 homes will receive sidewalk connections through this project, which is expected to be complete by early September.

“This is a priority”

Both projects are included in Tier One of the Transportation 2020+ Plan and fall within the “Parental Responsibility Zones.” for Minglewood Elementary, Barkers Mill Elementary, and the West Creek School Complex.

Clarksville Street Department Director Dr. Ihab Habib said that the safety of students walking to school is a priority for his department and that they will continue to focus on projects addressing pedestrian safety.

“This is a priority for our projects, and we’re hoping this will connect more to the schools and create more safety for the students to cross in these areas,” said Habib. “This is a priority for our mayor and the Street Department. We’re working on setting a plan all over the city to connect schools to sidewalks, for all students to safely go from their residence, all the way to the schools”

For updates on sidewalks and other infrastructure projects, citizens can visit the Transportation 2020+ Plan website.