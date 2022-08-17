83 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Deseria Travis

Deseria Travis
Deseria Travis

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old white female, Deseria Travis, who was last contacted by family members on May 10th, 2022.

She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Ms. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of August 7th.
 
If anyone sees Ms. Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
 
Anyone with any additional information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.

