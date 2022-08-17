75.5 F
Clarksville’s Lead Safe Housing Program helps make homes safer for Clarksville families

By News Staff
City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Residents affected by lead in their homes could be eligible for assistance through the Lead Safe Housing Program, offered by Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services.

Homes built in Clarksville before 1978 may still contain lead paint. Exposure can be dangerous to residents, especially young children. CNCS’s new program hopes to prevent lead poisoning in children.

The program offers a 3-year forgivable grant that covers lead paint inspections and up to $20,000 of lead paint abatement.
 
Clarksville homeowners can apply today to see if they’re eligible for assistance through the Lead Safe Housing Program. To apply, contact Michelle Klein at 931.648.6133 or complete the Lead Safe Assessment.
 
Learn more about this, as well as other programs offered by CNCS like the Emergency Homeowner Rehabilitation Program, at their page on the city’s website.

