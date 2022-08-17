Nashville Sounds take down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6-2

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds got a quality start from Josh Lindblom and four hits from Sal Frelick as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Lindblom allowed single tallies in the second and fourth innings as Jacksonville built a 2-0 lead they held on to into the sixth inning.

Frelick, who has seven multi-hit games in 13 games with Nashville, worked a walk in the top of the sixth to spark a rally. Jon Singleton drew a two-out walk and Pablo Reyes and Brice Turang collected back-to-back RBI singles to even the game at 2-2.

Lindblom came back out for the bottom of the sixth and worked around a pair of walks to put up another zero. The right-hander struck out seven batters and earned his fifth win of the season.



Nashville put together a two-out, three-run rally in the seventh to take the lead for good. Frelick and Esteury Ruiz were on base when Omar Narváez drilled a two-run double off the wall in right-center to give the Sounds a 4-2 lead. Singleton followed with a base hit through the right side to score Narváez to make it a 5-2 game.



Relievers Trevor Rosenthal and Jake Cousins, both on Major League rehab assignment, worked the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Each delivered a scoreless frame for Nashville.



Frelick’s fourth hit of the night was an infield single with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning. The outfielder is hitting .440 since joining Nashville in early August. His fifth RBI with the Sounds gave them a 6-2 lead.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Jacksonville. Right-hander Dylan File (7-6, 4.40) starts for Nashville against right-hander Cody Mincey (1-2, 3.52) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (4-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB) logged his seventh multi-hit game with Nashville in only his 13th game with the team… it was his third 4+ hit game of the season (also, 4/20 vs. Quad Cities and 7/17 at Tennessee).

Josh Lindblom (W, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) notched his fifth quality start of the year.

Trevor Rosenthal (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) and Jake Cousins (1.0 IP, 2 H) appeared on MLB rehab assignments.

Omar Narváez (1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K) continued his MLB rehab assignment and is hitting .375 (3-for-8) in two games with Nashville.

Weston Wilson extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a walk in the eighth inning.

