APSU Soccer plays Western Kentucky to a draw, 0-0

Oxford, OH – In her first match as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach, Kim McGowan led the Governors to a scoreless draw against Miami (OH), Thursday, at Bobby Kramig Field.

After dropping a 2-0 decision to the RedHawks last season, the Govs kept constant pressure on MU’s goalkeeper with nine shots – five of which were on target.

Miami attacked the APSU Govs’ defense early, firing its first of two shots on goal in the second minute, which senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion corralled for the save. The RedHawks fired another shot in the eighth minute which sailed over the crossbar.



Junior Tori Case recorded APSU’s first shot of the match in the 15th minute, beginning a streak of five-straight Governors’ shots to end the first half.



The RedHawks also attacked early in the second half, with their final shot on goal seconds after the start of the period.



With time winding down in the contest, Miami’s goalkeeper saved a last-second free kick from sophomore Alec Baumgardt to force the draw.

Inside The Boxscore

Austin Peay State University’s shutout was it’s first in a season opener since a 1-0 victory against Chattanooga in 2018.

The shutout was the first for the APSU Govs since a 3-0 victory against Eastern Illinois, on October 21st, 2021 at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The shutout also marked the first time APSU blanked its opponent since a 3-0 win against Alabama A&M, on September 16th, 2021.

In the draw, the Govs improve to 6-13-2 in season-opening matches in program history and 2-3-2 since 2016.

Miami’s two shots on goal are the lowest the APSU Govs have allowed since October 10th, 2021 against Southeast Missouri.

Austin Peay State University head coach Kim McGowan is unbeaten in season-opening matches in her career at 3-0-1. McGowan previously coached at Thomas Moore (2017) and Olivet (2015-16).

The Governors’ nine shots were its most since the previously mentioned match against Southeast Missouri.

Freshman Ellie Dreas led the Govs in shots (2) in her collegiate debut.

Chloé Dion‘s shutout is the second of her career while playing a full 90 minutes of action.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

On her first match… “The first game comes with excitement and nerves. Our energy all game gave us the confidence to make it a great game.”

On the shutout… “Getting a shutout isn’t easy. I thought our defense was a complete team effort. Big shoutout to the backline and our keeper [Chloé Dion]!

On Dreas… “ Ellie Dreas had some great moments and caused a lot of problems for Miami pretty much all game long.”

On her return to Oxford… “It always feels great getting results at Bobby Kramig Field, and that’s still true today.

