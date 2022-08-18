Having trouble finding employees? BBB Partners With Apprenticeship TN To Assist Businesses in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky announced a partnership with Apprenticeship TN earlier this year. The primary purpose of the partnership is to raise awareness of the Registered Apprenticeship Program.

(RAP) opportunities available to businesses in Middle Tennessee. Informational sessions are being held in key cities, including Clarksville, on August 22nd.

Registered Apprenticeships are work-based learning models where apprentices have supervised on-the-job training, along with job-related education, while earning a wage that increases during the progression of the program.

As the future of the workforce continues to evolve, BBB and Apprenticeship TN wants to ensure all businesses learn more about opportunities available to hire and retain a qualified workforce.



“Businesses consistently say finding and retaining employees is a challenge. Our partnership with Apprenticeship TN provides our area businesses with another avenue to find people to fill their open positions,” said Melanie Thompson, Senior Regional Vice President of BBB Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “We are excited about this new partnership and how it benefits our local businesses.”



During the session, attendees will learn more about the program’s benefits, including tax credits and federal funding available to support Registered Apprenticeship businesses.



The Clarksville BBB and Apprenticeship TN are hosting an in-person event at Action Air 868 B. Kraft Street. Clarksville, TN, 37040 at 4:00pm on August 22nd.



To learn more about the Better Business Bureau and register, visit BBB.org or email Melanie Thompson mthompson@GoBBB.org