Having trouble finding employees? BBB Partners With Apprenticeship TN To Assist Businesses in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky announced a partnership with Apprenticeship TN earlier this year. The primary purpose of the partnership is to raise awareness of the Registered Apprenticeship Program.

(RAP) opportunities available to businesses in Middle Tennessee. Informational sessions are being held in key cities, including Clarksville, on August 22nd.

Registered Apprenticeships are work-based learning models where apprentices have supervised on-the-job training, along with job-related education, while earning a wage that increases during the progression of the program.