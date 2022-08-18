Tennessee Titans game history against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nashville, TN – In 12 all-time meetings between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans have won 10 of the games in the series, which dates back to Tampa Bay’s expansion season of 1976. The Titans took five consecutive meetings from 1989 through 2003, and they have won the last three times they have played.

The Titans have hosted eight of the 12 meetings in the series. They have traveled to Tampa Bay for a regular season game on four occasions and only three times in Raymond James Stadium, which opened in 1998.

Most recently, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2019 campaign (October 27th) and fought for a 27-23 win. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was making his second start in a Titans uniform, completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score, and the Titans defense produced two takeaways and a turnover on downs to end the three subsequent Buccaneers possessions.



The last time the Titans visited Tampa Bay was the 2015 season opener (September 13th). The matchup featured the top two picks in the 2015 NFL Draft and the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners at the time, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (first overall) and the Titans’ Marcus Mariota. Mariota passed for four touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating, helping the Titans prevail 42-14.



The first game between the two franchises was a historic occasion. On September 12th, 1976, the Buccaneers, led by head coach John McKay and quarterback Steve Spurrier, played the inaugural game in team history against the Oilers at the Astrodome. The Oilers, coached by Bum Phillips and quarterbacked by Dan Pastorini, won the game by a final score of 20-0.



In preseason play, the Titans and Buccaneers have squared off on 11 occasions, with the Buccaneers holding a 7-4 advantage.

Most Recent Games

2007 Week 6 • Oct. 14, 2007 • Titans 10 at BUCCANEERS 13

Kerry Collins passes for 125 yards after filling in for an injured Vince Young (quadriceps) in the third quarter, but the Buccaneers use a 43-yard, lastsecond field goal by Matt Bryant to win 13-10.

LenDale White’s two-yard touchdown run ties the game at 10-10 before Jeff Garcia’s game-winning, 55-yard drive. Earlier in the second half, Garcia connects with Joey Galloway for a 69-yard touchdown pass.

2011 Week 12 • Nov. 27, 2011 • Buccaneers 17 at TITANS 23

In rainy conditions, Matt Hasselbeck completes the go-ahead touchdown pass to Damian Williams on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line with three minutes remaining. Chris Johnson rushes for 190 yards on 23 carries.

Tommie Campbell scores the Titans’ first touchdown on a reverse on a kickoff return. The teams combined for nine turnovers—five by the Buccaneers and four by the Titans.

2015 Week 1 • Sept. 13, 2015 • TITANS 42 at Buccaneers 14

In his first NFL game, Marcus Mariota passes for four touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating, outdueling Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston. Coty Sensabaugh returns an interception 26 yards for a touchdown on Winston’s first pass.

The Titans total four sacks and two interceptions. Kendall Wright catches four passes for 101 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown. Bishop Sankey scores a rushing and receiving touchdown.

2019 Week 8 • Oct. 27, 2019 • Buccaneers 23 at TITANS 27

The Tennessee Titans’ defense totals three sacks and four takeaways. Ryan Tannehill’s third touchdown pass is a go-ahead eight-yard touchdown strike to rookie A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter, capping a 90-yard drive.

Mike Evans (11 receptions, two touchdowns) records 198 of Jameis Winston’s 301 passing yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston is intercepted by cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan, the latter of which seals the outcome in the final 30 seconds.