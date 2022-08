Fort Campbell, KY – Sgt. Tatiana Malave, a cannoneer assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), performs a micrometer and end-for-end test as part of her Table V certification training on August 15th, 2022 at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania.

The purpose of the training is to test the Soldiers on their knowledge and proficiency with the various tasks necessary to successfully complete an artillery mission.