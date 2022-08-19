Left’s Battle To Erase Women

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Democrats have long droned on with demands to follow the science, but the left’s recent “gender justice” campaign rejects basic biology. Instead of finding ways to ensure equal opportunity for men and women, their agenda weaponizes the women’s rights movement against women.

In women’s sports, athletes at all levels have all been forced to compete head-to-head with biological males. Swimmer Riley Gaines shared her frustration with me after racing against biological male Lia Thomas in the NCAA championships – a competition reserved for the top 1% of college swimmers. Skateboarder Taylor Silverman suffered a similar experience, consistently placing second to men participating in women’s events.

In athletics, ignoring the biological differences between the genders puts women at a disadvantage and undermines any hope of fair competition. What is happening in women’s sports is only one example of the years-long battle to erase women.



I saw how invested Democrats are in this fight just a few months ago when I asked Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a simple question – “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman?'” Liberal media and party activists erupted; they claimed even asking the question was insensitive and transphobic. This name-calling couldn’t distract from the left’s refusal to admit a fact of basic biology.



They can’t face the science because they know it is in direct contrast to what they’ve been demanding for years. In 2015, the Atlantic declared schools the new “ground zero” for the gender debate – and they were exactly right. What began with accepting students’ preferred pronouns quickly divulged into letting men use women’s bathrooms. The movement has since expanded by sending biological males into women’s locker rooms and onto girls’ sports teams.



With students getting back to class and team tryouts beginning, parents are worried about what the “gender justice” movement could mean for their own children. In the Senate, I joined my colleagues to lead the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act which will require schools to enforce Title IX based on biological sex, not gender identity.



I also released a back-to-school guide for moms and dads pushing back against the left’s woke agenda. By running for school board, meeting with coaches, and talking with principals, parents can continue to fight for fairness for their little ones.



Democrats will keep using “gender justice” to put up more barriers for women and erase gender altogether. In Tennessee, we are taking a stand. Through legislation and local activism, we won’t stop fighting for our daughters and granddaughters to have the equal opportunities they deserve.