Nashville Sounds takes Doubleheader from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds jumped out to early leads in both games of a scheduled Friday doubleheader, earning a 6-5 victory in game one and a 7-2 triumph of game two to sweep the twin bill over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Brice Turang had a night to remember in his first two at-bats in game one. His single in the first brought home a pair of runs and made it 2-0 Sounds three batters into the game. In the second inning, Turang lined a home run to right field for three more RBI, giving the Sounds a 5-0 cushion.

Joey Wiemer scored what proved to be a crucial run in the third inning. He doubled with one out then scored on a Jumbo Shrimp fielding error to make it a 6-0 game. Jacksonville rallied with three runs in the fifth and two scores in the sixth, but J.C. Mejia (S, 1) earned the save with a 1-2-3 seventh, giving the Sounds a 6-5 win.



Ethan Small took a no decision in the first game. He went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and six walks. The southpaw struck out four and was an out away from qualifying for a decision. Jason Alexander (W, 8-2) earned the win in relief, yielding a couple of runs on three hits in 1.1 innings.



Like the first game, Nashville leaped out to a sturdy advantage in the first inning of game two. Pablo Reyes and Garrett Mitchell plated a pair each to make it 4-0, then Patrick Dorrian added a RBI single before the inning was over for a 5-run lead.



Mitchell and Dorrian teamed up to add a few more runs in the nightcap, respectively. Mitchell sent a double down the left field line to score Reyes, then Dorrian singled home Mitchell for a second time to make it 7-0 in the third inning.



Dylan File (W, 8-6) finished an out away from recording what would have been his third-straight quality start. The right-hander held the Jumbo Shrimp to a run on two hits in 5.2 innings. He did not allow any walks and struck out four on 66 pitches (49 strikes). Justin Topa, Trevor Rosenthal, and Luis Perdomo closed things out for the Sounds, combining to get the final four outs.



Sal Frelick continued to rake for Nashville out of the leadoff spot. He finished 4-for-7 on the night with three runs and a walk between both games. Turang ended the night 3-for-8 with two runs and five RBI. Also having stellar games with the bat were Reyes (2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBI), Mitchell (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) and Dorrian (2-for-3, 2 RBI).

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (4-for-7, 3 R, BB) added his eighth and ninth multi-hit games for the Sounds, respectively. In 16 games with the Sounds, he is batting .456 (26-for-57) with 10 runs and 10 walks.

Brice Turang (3-for-8, 2 R, 5 RBI) set a career-high with five RBI in game one.

Garrett Mitchell (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) added his sixth multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game for the Sounds in game two. He is batting .320 (16-for-50) with 11 runs, four doubles and eight RBI in 14 games with the Sounds.

Weston Wilson’s 12-game on-base streak came to an end in game one (0-for-3).

J.C. Mejia has a 0.66 ERA in 12 outings this season (13.2 IP/1 ER).

Dylan File (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA (17.2 IP/5 ER) in three starts this month.

The series resumes on Sunday afternoon for another doubleheader in the Sunshine State. Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.24) makes a rehab start for the Sounds in game one, facing Jacksonville’s Bryan Hoeing (7-5, 5.44). Tyler Herb (3-5, 5.02) will get the nod in game two and will go up against Jeff Lindgren (2-1, 6.60) for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 3:35pm CT with game two set to follow 30 minutes after game one.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.