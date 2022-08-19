TWRA to hold Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host a Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt from 12:00pm until 7:00pm.

If you are 18 years or older and want to experience the thrill of a Tennessee dove hunt, then this workshop is for you.

The cost of the workshop is only $30.00 which includes the hunt and lunch. Participants will be responsible for providing their own shotgun and ammunition.

The agenda for the day is as follows:

12:00pm — Lunch & Registration

1:00pm — Warm up with clay targets

2:30pm — Hunt

6:00pm — Clean birds and head to the house

Upon registration, you will be waitlisted then if selected to participate receive a confirmation email which will include directions along with a list of things you will need to bring.

If you have any questions please email me at *protected email* . Space is very limited for this event so I would encourage you to register as soon as possible. Also if you are new to wing shooting and would like a mentor please let us know.

Register Now