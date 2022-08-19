TWRA to hold Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt

Nashville, TN – On Saturday, September 10th, 2022, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host a Becoming An Outdoors Woman Dove Hunt from 12:00pm until 7:00pm.
If you are 18 years or older and want to experience the thrill of a Tennessee dove hunt, then this workshop is for you.
The cost of the workshop is only $30.00 which includes the hunt and lunch. Participants will be responsible for providing their own shotgun and ammunition.
The agenda for the day is as follows:
12:00pm — Lunch & Registration
1:00pm — Warm up with clay targets
2:30pm — Hunt
6:00pm — Clean birds and head to the house
Upon registration, you will be waitlisted then if selected to participate receive a confirmation email which will include directions along with a list of things you will need to bring.
If you have any questions please email me at . Space is very limited for this event so I would encourage you to register as soon as possible. Also if you are new to wing shooting and would like a mentor please let us know.