Austin Peay State University Soccer travels to Evansville, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – After battling to a scoreless draw in its season-opening match against Miami (OH), the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team looks to capture its first win of the season in a Sunday 1:00pm match against Evansville at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana.

Seven Govs fired shots in head coach Kim McGowan‘s APSU debut, led by freshman Ellie Dreas’ two. APSU also outpaced the RedHawks in shots on goal, 5-2.

Senior Chloé Dion picked up a pair of saves in her second-career shutout during Thursday’s victory, putting her at 10th all-time in saves with 66 –18 saves from passing former teammate, Peyton Powell (2018-21).



Evansville opened its 2022 season and three-match homestand with a 3-0 loss against Vanderbilt, Thursday. The Commodores outshot the Purple Aces 27-1 in the match, including 9-1 on goal.



Austin Peay State University and Evansville played to a 1-1 draw in the last meeting between the two programs, September. 9th, 2021. In that match, APSU alumna Claire Larose scored in the 13th minute, but a 36th-minute goal by the Purple Aces was the final score of the afternoon.

About the Evansville Purple Aces

2022 Record: 0-1 (0-0 MVC)

2021 Record: 7-5-7 (2-3-3 MVC)

2021 Season Result: The Purple Aces entered the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed and proceeded to knock out No. 3 Indiana State and No. 2 Valparaiso to advance to the conference tournament championship match. UE’s Cinderella run came to an end in the championship game, however, as the Purple Aces were shutout by No. 1 Loyola Chicago, 4-0.

Notable Returners: A 2021 First Team All-MVC selection, forward Emily Ormson tallied seven goals and 16 points for the Purple Aces last season.

All-Time Series (since 2005): 5-3-1, UE

Last Meeting: The Govs and Purple Aces played to a 1-1 draw on September 9th, 2021.

Quick Kicks

Fresh off a scoreless draw in its regular-season opener, Austin Peay State University returns to the pitch in Sunday’s match against Evansville.

The Purple Aces were shutout in their regular season and home opener against Vanderbilt, 3-0, Thursday.

After shutting out Miami in their opener, the APSU Govs look to pick up back-to-back shutouts to open the season for the third time in program history and first since 2018.

While the Govs and RedHawks were even in shots at nine, the APSU Govs fired five shots on goal and held MU to two.

Freshman Ellie Dreas led Austin Peay State University in shots in the opener with two.

Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion pitched the second complete shutout of her career in Thursday’s match

Dion’s 66-career saves rank 10th all-time in APSU soccer history. Dion needs 18 saves to pass former teammate Peyton Powell (2018-21) for ninth all-time.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt highlights the Govs’ 18 returners for the 2022 season. The Federal Way, Washington native led the Govs in goals (3), assists (3), points (9), and game-winning goals (2) last year, earning First Team All-OVC honors.

The APSU Govs return four goalscorers from last season. The quartet accounted for 58-percent of last season’s scores.

The Govs’ 11 newcomers are comprised of seven freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

The ASUN Women’s Soccer Fan-Voted Player of the Year, Niederhauser signed with the Govs in April after spending the first four years of her collegiate career in Logan, Utah where she played in 69 matches, starting 27.

Austin Peay State University’s 29-man roster features players from 14 different states and four countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloe Dion and Anne-Audrey Lafond), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos) and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

Follow the Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home for its first regular season match of the season against Idaho State a Friday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. Following their contest against the Bengals the Govs host Chattanooga for a 1:00pm Sunday match.