Saturday, August 20, 2022
Politics

Tennessee Representative Candidate Ronnie Glynn releases Statement on West Creek High School incident

Ronnie Glynn for State RepresentativeClarksville, TN – “No students or families should have to go through events like they experienced last night at the West Creek High School football game.”

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt and I’m incredibly grateful to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for quickly handling the event and keeping our community safe.”

“This event is a reminder that we need more common-sense gun legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of kids, individuals in mental health crises, and those convicted of violent criminal behavior by expanding background checks and implementing red-flag laws.”

“After serving 23 years in the U.S. Army, I know the responsibility that firearms require and we owe it to our kids and families to keep them safe.”

