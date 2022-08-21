Marsha Blackburn Report: Amid Record-High Inflation, President Joe Biden Is Making The Economy Worse

Washington, D.C. – As Tennesseans are facing record-high inflation and a recession caused by out-of-control spending, President Joe Biden signed the $739 billion Build Back Broke plan into law.

Despite what those in Washington want you to think, this bill will not reduce inflation. It will not ease your financial burden at the gas pump or grocery store. It will not improve our economy.

Businesses that struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic will now have additional taxes imposed on them.

In turn, they will either pass these costs onto the consumer or be forced to shut their doors entirely.

With only 12% of Americans believing this bill will reduce inflation, it’s egregious that this bill was signed into law.

Weekly Rundown

After fighting for over five years to ensure access to affordable hearing aids, I am pleased to announce the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized a rule that will allow hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. This final rule will improve access and lower costs for many Tennesseans with mild to moderate hearing loss. Consumers may be able to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids as soon as this fall.

I am pleased to announce that my bipartisan legislation, Reese’s Law, has been signed into law. This bill helps prevent children from ingesting deadly button batteries and saves countless lives. I am grateful to those who worked tirelessly to ensure this bill becomes law.

You can see the ripple effects of Washington’s failed policies everywhere you look. I met with leaders in Bradley, Crockett, Fayette, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardeman, and Haywood counties about my efforts to reduce the digital divide, provide Tennesseeans with better healthcare, protect our farmers, and lower prices.

Marsha’s Roundup

