Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari to be held September 17th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s premier annual fundraising event Sunset Safari, presented by UBS is Saturday, September 17th from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. Enjoy a wild night at the Zoo filled with food, drinks, live entertainment, and animals galore.

Guests can stroll through Zoo pathways as they sample appetizers, entrees, sweets, beverages, and more from over 40 of Nashville’s favorite food and beverage purveyors. Animal encounters and music from Adam McDonough Band and Krystal King will accompany the culinary delights along the trail. For a full list of food and drink vendors, visit the Sunset Safari page on the Zoo website.

Sunset Safari will kick off at 6:00pm and the Zoo will close at 2:00pm on September 17th to prepare. The Main Event ticket is $175.00 and admits one guest to enjoy unlimited food and beverage starting at 7:00pm.



The Patron ticket is $300.00 and admits one guest to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres with an early entry at 6:30pm.

The Benefactors ticket is $1,000 and admits two guests to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres, reserved parking, and early entry at 6:00pm. Tickets are available online through September 16th and at the Zoo on the night of the event. This event is for ages 21 and over and will be held rain or shine.

Sunset Safari is presented by UBS and presenting benefactors for this event are Kim and Scott Brisson, Nora and Kent Kirby, and Ryan and Barret Wood. Event co-chairs are Clara Belden, Sally Coble and Allie Hall. Event sponsors include The Frances and Craig Linder Foundation, Amazon, Famous Footwear, Frugal MacDoogal, Hall Capital, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Solomon Builders, SSA, Sherrard Roe Voight & Harbison, Tennessee Titans and Truist. Additional sponsors include Big Visual Group, Curated Events, Allen Printing, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, JE Dunn Construction, Peffen Cline Masonry Group, Pinnacle, American Paper & Twine, and Weifeld Group.



For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sunset-safari.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.



Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard and worldwide. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.



For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.