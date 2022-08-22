APSU This Week: Welcome to Fall Semester, Govs!

Clarksville, TN – We made it to another fall semester, Govs! The first day of Austin Peay State University (APSU) classes is Monday, August 22nd, 2022.
We have a bunch of events planned this week to welcome you back to campus (or to campus for the first time).
Here are a few.
Monday, August 22nd
- Fraternity and Sorority Affairs Welcome Back Breakfast at 9:00am in the APSU Morgan University Center’s (MUC) Room 112.
- Drive-in Movie “Minions: Rise of Gru” at 7:30pm in the Austin Peay State University Foy Fitness and Recreation Center parking lot.
Tuesday, August 23rd
- GreekFest at 5:00pm in the Intramural Field.
Wednesday, August 24th
- NPHC Courtyard Wednesday at 11:00am in the MUC Plaza.
- Party @ The Peay at 5:00pm in the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.
Thursday, August 25th
- Student Involvement Fair at 11:00am in the MUC Plaza.
- NPHC Yard Show at 7:00pm in the MUC Plaza.
Friday, August 26th
- Welcome Back Luncheon at 11:00am at the APSU Newton Military Family Resource Center.
- Roll Bounce Back into the 80s at 6:00pm in the Red Barn (Memorial Health Building.
Saturday, August 27th
- Freshman Service Project from 9:00am to 2:00pm at various locations.
‘Paula Kovarik: Herd’ launches new season at The New Gallery
Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – is the first exhibition of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season, and it runs through September 16th.
Kovarik also will visit Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus for a 6:00pm artist lecture on August 31st at the Art + Design building, Room 120.
She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon-1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.
And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on September 1st from 5:00pm-7:30pm she’ll have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.
For More
- For student events, visit peaylink.com.
- For music events, visit the APSU Music Facebook page.
- For theater and dance events, visit the APSU Theatre and Dance Facebook page.
- For athletic events, visit letsgopeay.com.